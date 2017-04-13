Mother of teacher's assistant recounts daughter's terror during North Park shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (FOX 11) - Among those preparing for Monday's return to North Park Elementary following the deadly shooting is a teacher's assistant who worked with Karen Smith.
She was in the classroom when Smith's estranged husband, Cedric Anderson, came into the class with a gun and started shooting, killing Smith and an 8-year-old student before turning the gun on himself.
Susan Hirasuna spoke with the mother of the assistant, who recounted her daughter's terrifying moments.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.