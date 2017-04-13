Mother of teacher's assistant recounts daughter's terror during North Park shooting Local News Mother of teacher's assistant recounts daughter's terror during North Park shooting Among those preparing for Monday's return to North Park Elementary following the deadly shooting is a teacher's assistant who worked with Karen Smith.

She was in the classroom when Smith's estranged husband, Cedric Anderson, came into the class with a gun and started shooting, killing Smith and an 8-year-old student before turning the gun on himself.

Susan Hirasuna spoke with the mother of the assistant, who recounted her daughter's terrifying moments.

