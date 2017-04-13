Phoned threat at Northwood High School in Irvine prompts lockdown

- A call from an alleged student claiming to have guns and bombs at Northwood High School that prompted lockdowns of students there and a nearby elementary school appears to have been a hoax.

Irvine police were called about 1:40 p.m. regarding threats to Northwood, Irvine Unified School District spokeswoman Annie Brown said.

As police responded to the call, the school was placed on lockdown, Brown said.

By 2:40 p.m., students were being released class by class so their parents could pick them up in front of the school, according to Brown.

"In an abundance of caution'' nearby Canyon View Elementary School was placed on a "soft lockdown,'' Brown said.

Irvine police received a call from a "male subject claiming to be a student who locked himself in a bathroom at Northwood, saying he had guns and explosives,'' Irvine police Commander Mike Hallinan said.

"So we responded and immediately put the school in lockdown for precautionary measures and began a systematic search of the school,'' Hallinan said.

Police continue to investigate who made the call, but "preliminarily, it appears the call was a hoax,'' Hallinan said.

The students at Canyon View have been released to their parents, Hallinan said.

