Misspelled Gaffey Street typo sends San Pedro into frenzy to correct Local News Misspelled Gaffey Street typo sends San Pedro into frenzy to correct New signs went up along Gaffey Street in San Pedro. But only one problem - there's was a typo in the actual spelling of the street.

- Typos can be difficult to spot.

That's why we occasionally hear screams from the newsroom when a misspelled banner pops up on the screen.

But in San Pedro...one such error went un-noticed for almost a week.

Lauren Sivan gives us a 'sign' with what the city is doing to fix this.

