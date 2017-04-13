Misspelled Gaffey Street typo sends San Pedro into frenzy to correct

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (FOX 11) - Typos can be difficult to spot.
That's why we occasionally hear screams from the newsroom when a misspelled banner pops up on the screen.
But in San Pedro...one such error went un-noticed for almost a week.
New signs went up along the historic Gaffey Street in San Pedro. But only one problem - there's was a typo in the actual spelling of the street.
Lauren Sivan gives us a 'sign' with what the city is doing to fix this.
