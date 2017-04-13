Five injured, pet dies in Pacific Palisades two-home fire Local News Five injured, pet dies in Pacific Palisades two-home fire Five people suffered injuries, one of them critical, in a fire at two homes in Pacific Palisades on Thursday, officials said.

The greater alarm fire broke out at 2:14 a.m. in one home on a descending hillside at 16531 W. Las Casas Place and spread to a home next to it, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 53-year-old woman was in critical condition, and the conditions of the four other patients - a 90-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl - were not immediately reported.

One pet cat died in the fire, Stewart said.

The fire was knocked down by 88 firefighters in 44 minutes, Stewart said.

