Vehicle crashes into pole in Hollywood leaving thousands without power

- A vehicle sheared a power pole Wednesday in Hollywood, knocking out electricity to about 3,000 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers.

The crash was reported about 3:35 p.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard near Seward Street, according to the LADWP's Kim Hughes.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene but no one was taken to a hospital, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

An image from the scene showed the power pole was sheared but still vertical, though power lines were down.

A stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard was closed, snarling traffic in the area during the afternoon rush, according to Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im.

The DWP did not have an estimated time of service restoration for affected DWP customers.

