Four percent of CA school districts declared 'safe havens' for non-documented families

- President Trump's stiff immigration policy has prompted many cities and schools to take action.

Forty-two California school districts have now been declared 'safe havens' to protect the two million children they serve and their families.

There are more than one thousand school districts in the state and officials are encouraging them to hop on board.

They say parent involvement is important to a child's success.

And their parents should feel secure on campus without fear of deportation.

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department, they are not targeting schools.

Under 'safe haven' policies, school districts will not allow ice officers on campus without written consent from the districts' superintendents.