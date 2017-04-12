Inland Valley Humane Society busts suspected dog-fighting operation in Ontario [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo: Humane Society Local News Humane Society busts suspected dog-fighting operation in Ontario Almost two dozen dogs were found badly bruised and scarred in a horrible case of animal abuse in Ontario.

Inland Valley Humane Society & S.P.C.A Humane Officers, with the assistance of the Ontario Police Department and Code Enforcement, searched a property on the 1100 block of Vine Avenue in a residential area of Ontario and found a possible large dog-fighting operation with 20 dogs on the property.

One person was was arrested.



Officials found paraphernalia associated with dog-fighting on the property, including treadmills, weights and bungee cords.

Twenty dogs have been transferred to the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA where they are being evaluated and cared for by IVHS veterinary staff. One of the dogs found had a broken leg that was never treated.

For further information about this investigation, contact 909-623-9777, ext. 601.

