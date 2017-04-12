Burglary suspect killed in South LA deputy-involved shooting Local News Burglary suspect killed in South LA deputy-involved shooting A burglary suspect was shot and killed Wednesday in a deputy-involved shooting in unincorporated Firestone Park just east of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 1:15 a.m. near 91st and Alameda streets, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. No deputies were injured, she said.

Deputies were investigating a burglary and located the suspect sitting in a vehicle in the alley, Lt. Joe Mendoza told reporters at the scene.

Deputies made contact with the man and he broke free from the deputies' grasp before going back to the vehicle and grabbing a handgun, which is when the deputy-involved shooting happened, Mendoza said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

