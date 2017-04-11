Man who allegedly posted standoff on Facebook Live charged with shooting at sheriff's deputies

- A 20-year-old man who allegedly fired on Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in an unincorporated area of Covina and posted part of an ensuing standoff on Facebook Live was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and assault.

Sean Vasquez was scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon at the West Covina courthouse on five counts of attempted murder and seven counts of assault with a firearm on a police officer.

Vasquez allegedly fired a handgun Sunday at passing cars in the 16700 block of Cypress Street, then shot at responding deputies, including two in a helicopter. No one was injured.

Vasquez allegedly ran from the scene and barricaded himself inside a home in the 4600 block of Roxburgh Avenue. Deputies did not return fire because Vasquez was too close to a home at the time of the shooting, according Deputy Lisa Jansen of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

A sheriff's special weapons team was called out to the Roxburgh Avenue scene and surrounding homes were evacuated, Jansen said.

Vazquez -- who allegedly posted part of the standoff with deputies on Facebook Live --spoke on the phone with personnel at the San Dimas station and with crisis negotiators, who finally convinced him to surrender about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau reported.

If convicted as charged, he could face a maximum of nearly 200 years to life in state prison, according to the District Attorney's Office.

