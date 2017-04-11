Eastbound 10 freeway closed in El Monte for possible death investigation Local News Eastbound 10 freeway closed in El Monte for possible death investigation A section of the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway was closed in El Monte on Tuesday while authorities investigated a possible homicide.

The eastbound 10 Freeway was closed near Peck Road about 4:30 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi.

The closure was continuing hours later.

