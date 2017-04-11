San Bernardino school closed following shooting, counselors available to families Local News San Bernardino school closed following shooting, counselors available to families An elementary school in San Bernardino that was the scene of a murder-suicide is closed for the time being.

School district officials say classes at North Park Elementary are canceled for at least Tuesday and Wednesday.

Counselors are being made available at a nearby middle school for students, family and staff.

The closure comes a day after a man walked into his estranged wife's classroom and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student. He then fatally shot himself.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded in the shooting remains hospitalized Tuesday. He and the boy who died were standing behind their special-education teacher, Karen Elaine Smith.

Police say the shooter, Cedric Anderson, had been estranged from Smith and had a history of weapons, domestic violence and possible drug charges.

