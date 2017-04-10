Crews battle fire at home in West Covina

- A fire broke out a house Monday in West Covina.

The blaze was reported about 8:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Fairway Knolls Road, according to West Covina police.

Video from the scene showed at least two vehicles on fire outside the home.

The fire was knocked down about 9:35 p.m., police said.

A report that one person had been injured could not be immediately confirmed.

