Community holds fundraiser for San Pedro teen beaten as part of gang initiation Local News Community holds fundraiser for San Pedro teen beaten as part of gang initiation We're learning that a San Pedro teenager survived a brutal beating when three young women came to his rescue after he was beaten up by gang members as part of a gang initiation.

At a fundraiser for the teen today, his mother, Charlene, thanked people for their donations. She also recognized three girls who found Evan in an alley in San Pedro just after he was nearly beaten to death.

"In all honesty they're very young," said family friend Terri Morgan. "Most us would have probably panicked and called 911. The doctors did say that five more minutes and they probably would have died. They saved his life, and Charlene is forever grateful."

San Pedro High School baseball player Evan Jimenez was the victim of a vicious gang beating last Thursday when he was walking home. The LA County Sheriff's Department is looking for two gang members who used bottles to beat and choke the 15-year-old. Evan does NOT have ties to gangs.

"He's going to probably need counseling as well," said Morgan. "He's waking up very agitated. He's having a hard time understanding what's going on. Her medical expenses are going to be through the roof."

Those two gang members suspected in the beating are still on the loose. Authorities say they are likely affiliated with an area gang called Rancho San Pedro.

