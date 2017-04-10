Report of multiple children injured in elementary school murder-suicide shooting

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (FOX 11) - Reports that at least two children have been shot in an apparent murder suicide inside a classroom at an elementary school in San Bernardino. Police and fire units are responding to the school and a triage has been reportedly set up.

The shooting was initially reported at North Park Elementary school in the 5300 block of North H Street.

San Bernardino Police and County fire officials reported on Twitter that there were multiple gunshot victims at the campus. The school was on lockdown until further notice and a large police response has been activated.

More details as they become available.

