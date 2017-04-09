Son dead, father wounded after shootout over who is going to walk the dog Local News Son dead, father wounded after shootout over who is going to walk the dog A son is dead and his father seriously injured after they shot each other during an argument over walking the dog.

CHICAGO (Fox 32 News) - A son is dead and his father seriously injured after they shot each other during an argument over walking the dog.



Chicago Police said the shooting happened in the city's south side Burnside neighborhood on Sunday morning.



Donald Johnson, 22, was shot multiple times and died. His father, who is 43, was also shot multiple times. The father was hospitalized in fair condition on Sunday night.



Neighbors and community activists were frustrated.



"How did we get here? How did we get to the point where 'I hate my blood family enough to take his life'? It makes no sense," said community activist Ja'mal Green.



Green said that there is so much pain in Chicago's troubled neighborhoods that even the most trivial interactions can explode.



"There's no love in these communities," Green said. "A lot of people have mental health issues. A lot of people are walking around with a lot of pain."