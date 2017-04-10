LAPD unveils new Hybrid pursuit-rated police car Local News LAPD unveils new Hybrid pursuit-rated police car The Los Angeles Police Department is poised to become one of the first departments in the country to use the new Ford Fusion hybrid pursuit-rated police car.

- The Los Angeles Police Department is poised to become one of the first departments in the country to use the new Ford Fusion hybrid pursuit-rated police car.

Chief Charlie Beck is scheduled this morning to take the wraps off of two of the new Police Responders built for patrol work with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder gas engine and electric motor powered by a 1.4 kilowatt lithium ion battery.

The vehicle can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds while getting 38-miles to a gallon of gasoline, according to gadgetgestures.com.

Two of the new Ford sedans sat under covers outside LAPD headquarters early this morning awaiting the announcement.

LAPD officials have not said how many of the vehicles the department will purchase and when they will go into service.

But the LAPD is committed to purchasing 300 hybrid and hybrid-electric plug-in vehicles by 2020, police spokesman Josh Rubenstein told the Los Angeles Times.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.