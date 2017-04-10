Elderly man crashes into church crowd, killing 2 people Local News Elderly man crashes into church crowd, killing 2 people An SUV plows into a group of pedestrians in a church parking lot, killing 2, and injuring four others.

This happened Sunday at around 7 o'clock at the East Sarang Community Church in the 5500 block of Schaefer Avenue.

Police say an elderly driver accidently backed out of a parking spot and hit a group of people were part of a reception outside the church.

Police say he then accelerated forward and crashed into a wall.

Two people were killed.

Four other hurt, including the driver and his wife who was a passenger inside the car.

