Police fatally shoot man armed with shotgun in Ontario grocery store Local News Police fatally shoot man armed with shotgun in Ontario grocery store This morning, Ontario detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly-officer involved shooting at a grocery store.

- This morning, Ontario detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly-officer involved shooting at a grocery store.

It happened around 11:00pm last night, at this Stater Brothers located in the 19-hundred block of East 4th street.

Customers called police after seeing a man walk in with a shotgun.

Officers arrived soon after and encountered the suspect.

At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was fatally shot.

No officers or customers were hurt.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.