Police fatally shoot man armed with shotgun in Ontario grocery store

ONTARIO, Calif. - This morning, Ontario detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly-officer involved shooting at a grocery store.
It happened around 11:00pm last night, at this Stater Brothers located in the 19-hundred block of East 4th street.
Customers called police after seeing a man walk in with a shotgun.
Officers arrived soon after and encountered the suspect.
At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was fatally shot.
No officers or customers were hurt.
