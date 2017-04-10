Police fatally shoot man armed with shotgun in Ontario grocery store

ONTARIO, Calif. - This morning, Ontario detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly-officer involved shooting at a grocery store.

It happened around 11:00pm last night, at this Stater Brothers located in the 19-hundred block of East 4th street.

Customers called police after seeing a man walk in with a shotgun.

Officers arrived soon after and encountered the suspect.

At some point, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect was fatally shot.

No officers or customers were hurt.

