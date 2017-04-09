Investigation underway after deputy-involved shooting in La Puente

- Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating a deputy-involved shooting Sunday in La Puente, but no one was hit and three men were detained, according to the department.

The shooting was at just after 1 p.m. near the intersection Maplegrove Street and Aileron Avenue, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez.

Three men were detained by deputies at the scene, Navarro-Suarez said. It was unclear at first if the men were involved in the incident that resulted in the gunfire, or why they were detained.

There's also no word yet from the department regarding what precipitated the non-injury shooting or how many deputies were involved in the shooting.

In addition to homicide detectives, a shooting is also investigated by the sheriff's Internal Affairs Bureau, the Office of Inspector General and the sheriff's Executive Force Review Committee.

On incidents where someone is wounded or killed, the incident would also be investigated by a shooting team from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

