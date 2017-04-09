Armed suspect barricaded in Covina home records standoff on Facebook live Local News Armed suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in Covina An armed man was arrested after holding off sheriff's deputies from inside a home in unincorporated Covina for two hours, after he allegedly fired at passing cars, but no one was injured.

The incident began about 11:15 a.m. when deputies responded to the 16700 block of Cypress after receiving calls that a man was firing at passing vehicles, according to the San Dimas sheriff's station.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Sean Vasquez, then allegedly fired at deputies, striking a patrol car before running from the scene and barricading himself inside a home in the 4600 block of Roxburgh Avenue, Deputy Lisa Jansen of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

Vasquez recorded much of the confrontation on Facebook live, posting multiple videos during the incident.

Deputies did not return fire because Vasquez was too close to a home at the time of the shooting, according to the department.

A sheriff's special weapons team was called out to the Roxburgh Avenue scene and surrounding homes were evacuated, Jansen said.

Vazquez then spoke on the phone with personnel at the San Dimas station and crisis negotiators who finally convinced him to peaceably surrender, according to the department.

Vasquez was taken into custody about 1:15 p.m., the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau reported.

No injuries were reported. And it's not yet known why Vasquez allegedly fired on passing cars.

#Covina, shots fired, barricaded suspect, 4600 Blk of Roxburgh Ave, #LASD SEB SWAT & Air Rescue 5 on scene. Please stay clear for safety. pic.twitter.com/6HlbmhPl2f — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 9, 2017

