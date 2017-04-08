Car crashes into house in La Palma Local News Car crashes into house in La Palma Authorities are investigating after a car crashed into a home's garage in La Palma Saturday morning.

It happened around 10 AM when the driver of the vehicle lost control and slammed into the house in the 7400 block of Dallas Drive.

The homeowners were home at the time but were not injured. There were three people in the car-- none of whom were injured either.

La Palma police are investigating the cause of the accident, but no charges have been made.

