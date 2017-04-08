Fullerton police arrest suspect on suspicion of attempted murder, DUI Local News Fullerton police arrest suspect on suspicion of attempted murder, DUI An early morning fight on Saturday inside a Fullerton nightclub resulted in two men being run over and the alleged driver later being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence, according to police.

The incident began shortly after midnight in the area of Raymond and Ash avenues, according to Fullerton police Sgt. Jon Radus. Officers responded to a report that two pedestrians were struck by a black pickup whose driver then fled the scene, heading onto the 91 Freeway, Radus said.

Witnesses told police that an argument inside a nearby nightclub between four men spilled out onto the street. One of the men then got into his black pickup truck and began driving onto the sidewalk where he hit the two men, Radus continued. Witnesses said it appeared to be deliberate.

The two injured men were taken to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, Radus added.

About an hour after the men were struck, police officers at the scene saw a black pickup that matched the description of the vehicle that hit the men, Radus said.

Officers stopped the truck and the driver, 31-year-old Humberto Hernandez-Lopez of Fullerton, was identified as the driver who ran the men over, Radus said.

Hernandez-Lopez was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone with information on this incident was asked to call Fullerton police Detective Billy Phu at (714) 738-6534. Tipsters can also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS. All tips can be made anonymously.

