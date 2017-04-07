Police investigate rape of male student in Pasadena City College locker room Local News Police investigate rape of male student in Pasadena City College locker room It’s fencing club inside the gym at Pasadena City College and while students are going about their practice it’s hard to ignore fliers warning them of a rape on campus.

It’s fencing club inside the gym at Pasadena City College and while students are going about their practice it’s hard to ignore fliers warning them of a rape on campus.

“Honestly I was shocked that it even happened, especially within a building,” student, Garreth King, said.

The fliers are posted up all over Building W where police say a man raped a student inside the men’s locker room.

Photos provided by campus police are not the actual suspect, but police describe him as having a shaved head with long hair in the back and piercing between his nostrils, similar to the pictures.

Students were notified to look out for the suspect after the incident happened Tuesday night around 5:15.

“It happened an hour later from when we got out of practice so when we first heard about it we were kind of shocked, we could have been there,” freshman, Jayson Wilia, said.

Wilia and a group of freshman are on the college swim team.

They use the locker room along with other athletes several times a day, but their coach has reminded them to be extra careful.

“I’m always safe because I’m never alone I always have a teammate with me,” freshman, Narek Yeghikyn, said.

Pasadena police don’t know if the suspect is a student at the college, but on this public campus, students say nearly everyone has access to the locker room.

“It should be for students and faculty, but it’s right behind us and there’s really nothing to stop anyone from walking in,” King said.

Just outside the locker room there's a blue box for students to call police in an emergency.

Despite what happened inside, most students say they still feel safe at school.

“The campus security does keep watch the best they can, but there’s really so much you can do you can’t patrol every single last hallway and building of this campus,” student, Alexander Smith, said.

Superintendent-president of Pasadena City College, Rajen Vurdien, Ph.D., released this statement, "This incident is an affront to the values shared by PCC'S faculty, staff, and students. We are marshaling every resource at our disposal to ensure campus safety, provide a safe learning environment for our students, and bring the perpetrator to justice. Our hearts go out to the victim and his family and friends."

Anyone with information can contact the PCC Police Department at 626-585-7484