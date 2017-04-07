Firefighter who was shot in the face remembers the L.A. riots Local News Firefighter who was shot in the face remembers the L.A. riots It’s been almost 25 years since the Los Angeles riots erupted after four LAPD officers were acquitted for the beating of Rodney King. This month, Fox 11 is looking back at the events that would forever change our city.

-

Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Scott Miller was shot in the face on April 29th, the day the riots started. He was heading to an emergency call when I a car pulled up beside their fire engine and someone opened fire. Captain Miller and Inspector Paul Jordan relive the day that would seemingly change their lives forever.



