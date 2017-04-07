Police: Man stabbed several people on skid row Local News Police: Man stabbed several people on skid row A suspect who may have stabbed as many as three other people was shot by police today near Skid Row and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The officer-involved shooting occurred around noon in the area of Seventh and San Julian streets, said Officer Tony Im of the LAPD's Media Relations Section.



Details were still sketchy, but Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics were initially dispatched to Sixth and San Pedro streets, where two people were taken to a hospital. Paramedics were also

dispatched at about the same time to Fifth and San Pedro streets, where one person was taken to a hospital.



Reports from the scene indicated that a knife-wielding suspect stabbed or tried to stab as many as three people before being shot by police.



There was no immediate information on the conditions of the victims.

