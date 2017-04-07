- He calls himself 'The Angry Therapist', John Kim thinks of himself as a life-style designer, not just a traditional therapist. His new approach that he sometimes calls “self-help in a shot glass” is easy, real, and to the point.

Kim has new book out called 'The Angry Therapist: A No BS Guide To Finding And Living Your Own Truth', which gives readers the tools and directions to focus on what's right with them instead of what's wrong based on his own journey and transparency.

Kim is very honest, vulnerable and real about his journey. A former screenwriter, Kim found his passion while in therapy for himself. 'I went into therapy because I was seeing a therapist myself because my marriage was falling apart. I was married to an actress and she was doing really well and I was a screenwriter and I wasn't doing very well. I was the guy with the dish washing gloves cleaning up dog poop and my therapist was asking me what I wanted to do if that didn't work out. I said, 'I'd like to do what you're doing.'

Kim says, 'Transparency isn't just about being honest, it's being honest with yourself.'

John Kim joined Christine Devine in a Facebook Live answering our viewer's questions:

You can get John's new book 'The Angry Therapist: A No BS Guide To Finding And Living Your Own Truth' on pre-sale at Amazon.

To connect with 'The Angry Therapist':

Facebook: theangrytherapist

Instagram: theangrytherapist

Youtube: theangrytherapist

Website: theangrytherapist.com

