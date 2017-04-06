Crews battle pallet fire at commercial facility in Pomona

- A pallet fire broke out Thursday at a commercial facility in Pomona, sending flames and thick black smoke into the afternoon sky, but no one was injured.

The fire, which went to two alarms, was reported at 5:40 p.m. at a concrete commercial building at 687 S. Reservoir St., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene, where had to contend with compressed gas stored at the site, the dispatcher said.

The fire was knocked down about 6:25 p.m., but crews were expected to remain on scene doing extensive overhaul, according to the fire department.

