Suspect wanted in sexual battery of Del Amo Fashion Center employee

- Police on Thursday were seeking to identify and apprehend a man suspected of committing sexual battery against an employee of a clothing store at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

The suspect entered the store about 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 and "posed as a customer," according to the Torrance Police Department.

'While the lone female employee was assisting him, he sexually battered her and asked her if she wanted to go to the back of the store where he could take pictures of her in a state of undress before leaving the store, according to a police statement.'



The man, who told the victim his name was Steve and that he ran an online photography business, is white, about 40 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall with an average build and short hair. He was wearing a blue sweater and gray basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call Torrance police at (310) 618-5570.Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.