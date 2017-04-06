Pregnant mom knocked down by truck driven by her own son, according to witnesses Local News Pregnant mom knocked down by truck driven by her own son, according to witnesses A pregnant mom was knocked down by a Dodge Ram after witnesses say her young son ran her over.

It's unclear whether the keys were already in the car, or if she gave the keys to her son Wednesday evening in this Baldwin Park parking lot.



Whatever the case, he appears to have caught her off guard after police say, he reversed the truck.



Police say when they arrived, she was conscious and speaking.



Her son was several feet away, speaking to a police officer who appears to console him.



At one point he explained to a woman he called his grandma that he wasn't joking, and that she should come immediately.



Police are not sure if the woman could even face any charges for what she did, but some people we spoke to said, she had already faced the consequences...head on.



"I think she already got her punishment," said shopper Raquel Muro.



L.A. County Fire said she was taken to the closest trauma center. Police said the injuries were minor.

