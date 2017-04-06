Woman survives gruesome hit-and-run in Van Nuys Local News Woman survives gruesome hit-and-run in Van Nuys The family of a woman struck by a hit-and-run driver is asking the public for help identifying the man behind the wheel.

The family of a woman struck by a hit-and-run driver is asking the public for help identifying the man behind the wheel.

On March 22, Penny Casbon was on her way to church, and struck by a car while in the crosswalk on Vanowen Street near Sunnyslope Avenue in Van Nuys.

Security camera video from a nearby apartment shows Casbon in the crosswalk when an older model white Dodge Caravan. Casbon was thrown about 50 feet and the driver never stopped. The video is graphic and hard to watch.

The mother was treated at the hospital for critical injuries. She has since been released and on her road to recovery.

Anyone with information in the case are being asked to call LAPD at 818-644-8000.