Man bicycles across US to draw attention to plight of sexual abuse victims Local News Man bicycles across US to draw attention to plight of sexual abuse victims It's been said, 'You're only as sick as your secrets'. That appears to be true when it comes to sexual abuse. In the U.S., there are approximately 42-million survivors of sexual abuse.

Many, never say a word about their abuse. It’s a secret that affects every aspect of their lives. That is why one man is riding across America to get people to talk about it; especially men. Sixty-year old Randy Boyd says, “It’s a stigma that nobody wants to talk about and it affects so many men in negative ways.” It’s a subject Boyd knows well.

At the age of 12, he says his stepfather began sexually abusing him and it lasted years. “He said don’t tell anyone, this is our little secret. So I thought I was getting a father’s love. I thought I was getting a father figure and now I’m a member of a secret club,” says Boyd.

A shameful secret that nearly destroyed him. He grew angry bitter, full of rage and hate. He says it almost killed him. “I turned to drugs and alcohol. I needed something to quiet the shame and pain,” says Boyd. And even when he got it together and seemed to have it all, the shame of the abuse was overwhelming. He says, “I was a successful contractor in the valley, beautiful wife, beautiful cars. I had it all, but what I didn’t have was a peace and the serenity inside of me."

Since then, Boyd has cycled thousands of miles, sought spiritual and psychological help and he released his shameful secret. Now, he wants to inspire other men to do the same as he rides across America. He says, “My goal is to give them the hope for healing, happiness and freedom."

The journey begins on June 18, 2017 and you can join Boyd on different parts of the trip.

He’s also raising money for the nonprofit, Courageous Healers Foundation. It’s an organization that helps men who’ve been sexually abused. For more information, check out his website at: http://www.courageoushealers.org and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1002348913230210/.



