Men armed with assault rifle invade, rob Whittier home Local News Men armed with assault rifle invade, rob Whittier home Authorities on Thursday sought public help to find three men who committed a home-invasion robbery in an unincorporated area near Whittier.

The crime occurred about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 12100 block of Washington Boulevard, said sheriff's Sgt. Pablo Partida of the Pico Rivera Station.

A man and woman were in their house when three men burst in, one of them armed with an assault-type rifle, Partida said. The suspects fled after obtaining undisclosed valuables, Partida said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Pico Rivera Station at (562) 949-2421.

