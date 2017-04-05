Victim tracks down suspect who takes her on wild attempt to escape Local News Victim tracks down suspect who takes her on wild attempt to escape According to detectives, the suspect stole Barrett’s cell phone and wallet-- and then tried to run her over.

- “Look at her. Maybe you’ve seen her. Maybe you know her and say something,” Laura Barrett said.

She’s pleading for help trying to track down a woman seen on security video. According to detectives, the suspect stole Barrett’s cell phone and wallet-- and then tried to run her over.

“I have a cracked skull, most of my ear is like hamburger meat, I have third degree burns all over my body and second degree burns,” Barrett said.

It all started when police said the suspect swiped Barrett’s belongings at her business on March 29 at Velvet Grip Family Tattoo. Using the Find My iPhone feature, Barrett said she tracked her phone near the Target on Santa Monica and La Brea in West Hollywood.

“I found a car and inside of the car was my phone and wallet, and actually like four other wallets were sitting in there,” Barrett said.

Inside the store, detectives said the suspect was seen on security video using Barrett’s credit card to buy a laptop. When she walked outside the store, that’s when Barrett said she confronted her.

“She managed to get in the backseat of her car, climbed into the front seat, started up her car and just slammed on the gas at me,” she said.

With no time to move out of the way, Barrett jumped onto the car’s hood and held onto the windshield wipers for two blocks before flying off.

“I was just praying that I’d get to see my husband and my son,” she said of the terrifying ride. “I just held on like, 'Dear God, please let me see them one more time.'”

Barrett is bruised and burned, but she’s lucky to be alive and she wants the woman caught.

Police describe the suspect as a black woman in her mid-30s to 40s, weighing about 170 pounds and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

The suspect was seen driving a newer model Honda Accord with tinted windows and paper plates.

Anyone with information can call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department at (310) 855-8850.

