LAPD seize hundreds of stolen items including jewelry, purses and collectible coins

- Police are seeking the public's help in reuniting a larger number of stolen goods with the original owners.

Los Angeles police recently seized items from a business that was selling stolen property, including hundreds of pieces of jewelry, high value purses, collectible coins and sunglasses.

Charges are pending against the owners of the business. Meanwhile, three victims from Redondo Beach, Temple City and Valencia have reclaimed their stolen items.

Photographs of the property that was seized have been downloaded onto a department website here.

Anyone who was a victim of a burglary from January 1, 2016 to August 17, 2016 is urged to view the website.

If you have any questions you can contact Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Hijack Unit Detectives Marc Zavala (818) 832-7510 or Jeannette Santos (818) 832-7511.

