LA Chargers searching for new dancers to join their team

- Get your pom poms ready!

A new city means new faces for the Los Angeles Chargers biggest cheerleaders. The Charger Girls are searching for new dancers to join their team.



On Wednesday at Cal State Longe Beach, they held one of four optional workshops designed to help dancers. The workshops will introduce the style of choreography performed by the Charger Girls.



"A lot of women go into the auditions not knowing what the commitment is like," said Charger Girls Director Lisa Simmons.



Material presented will include application tips, style guides and interview preparation. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session with Simmons and speak with Charger Girls.



"We expect the complete package in a Charger Girl," said Simmons.



Workshop registration is recommended and space is limited. Registration is open online at chargers.com/charger-girls/workshops.

The workshops cost $40 each and are non-refundable. On-site, cash-only registration also will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Open call auditions for the 28-member 2017 Los Angeles Charger Girls squad will begin May 6 at Pauley Pavilion.

The Charger Girls perform at all home games and appear in the team's annual swimsuit calendar. They also serve as ambassadors for the organization at hundreds of business, community and charity events throughout the year.



Here is the schedule for the other workshops:



-- April 9, 2-5 p.m., Millennium Dance Complex, 5468 E La Palma Ave., Anaheim;

-- April 22, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dance Dynamics, 22576 Avenida Empresa, Rancho Santa Margarita;

-- April 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m., USC Galen Center, 3400 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles.

