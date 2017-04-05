Nine students develop mumps at Chapman University

-

Orange County's Chapman University is getting the word out to students if you have symptoms such as, swollen glands, fever and muscle pain you might have the mumps.



The university is dealing with a full-fledged mumps outbreak.



So far, only nine students have been diagnosed with the disease, but health officials think more cases will turn up in the next few days.



One of the key symptoms can be swollen glands in the neck.



Health officials are urging students to get the MMR vaccination even if they had it years ago as kids.



