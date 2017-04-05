Costa Mesa police need public's help in finding missing autistic boy

- A 12-year-old Costa Mesa boy with autism is missing and police need your help in finding him.



Diego Garcia was last seen about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, the Costa Mesa Police Department reported.



"It is believed that he might have been spotted by an OCTA bus driver in area of South Coast Drive and Harbor Boulevard at about 3:30 a.m. this morning," a police statement said.



Police released a photo of the boy, who is Hispanic, with a medium build, brown eyes, and long black hair that he may be wearing in a ponytail. He was wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call police at (714) 313-2784.



Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.