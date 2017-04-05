Robbery suspect sought after nearly running victim over with car Local News Robbery suspect sought after nearly running victim over with car A woman who reported her cell phone stolen, and was hospitalized after confronting the suspect, is recovering from minor injuries.

- A woman who reported her cell phone stolen, and was hospitalized after confronting the suspect, is recovering from minor injuries.

Sheriff's detectives say the victim's cell phone was taken from The Velvet Grip Family Tattoo shop in Los Angeles on March 29th.

The victim was able to locate her phone inside a parked car by using a locator app. She then called police.

When the driver of the car returned, the victim confronted the woman, and that is when detectives say the suspect attempted to run the victim over.

The victim jumped on the hood of the suspects car and held on for several blocks.

Wednesday afternoon detectives released security video of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black female, between 30-40 years old and about 5'7" and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call authorities.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.