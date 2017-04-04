1 teen killed, 2 others hurt in shooting near South LA school Local News 1 teen killed, 2 others hurt in shooting near South LA school A 15-year-old boy was killed and two other teenagers were wounded in a shooting Tuesday at a strip mall in South Los Angeles.

The triple shooting occurred about 3:50 p.m. near 60th Street and Vermont Avenue, said Los Angeles police Officer Mike Lopez.

About 10 shots were fired, Lopez said.

"All of the victims are under 18 and the only description we have so far of the gunman is a black male wearing a dark hoodie and jeans,'' Lopez said late this afternoon.

Lopez said it was too early to know whether the shooting was gang-related.

The victims were two boys and a girl.

Two of the victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

One of them, a 15-year-old boy, later died at the hospital, LAPD spokesman Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

There's no word on the condition of the third victim.

LAPD's South Bureau Deputy Chief Philip Tingirides said there had been several fights in the area between students at two nearby schools.

"We don't know if these shootings are related to those fights, but we're investigating that possibility,'' Tingirides said. "You see these families of these kids out here, scared to death that one of their loved ones was shot and it's tragic, really tragic.''