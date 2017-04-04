Detectives seeking public's help in identifying assault with a deadly weapon suspect

- On Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., a woman entered the business and removed an employee's cell phone, phone case, and credit card.

The suspect, a female Black, 5'9", 170 lbs, wearing glasses, approximately 35-45 years-old, then went to a Target retail store and attempted to buy a computer with the stolen credit card but the transaction was denied.

During this time, the victim tracked her phone and found the suspect outside of the Target store, standing next to a Newer Black Honda Accord with paper plates and tinted windows.

When the suspect recognized the victim, she immediately entered her vehicle and drove towards the victim. To avoid being struck by the driver, the victim jumped onto the hood of the suspect's vehicle.

As the victim lay on the hood, the suspect drove at a high rate of speed for two blocks in an attempt to throw the victim off. When the victim fell off the vehicle, she suffered minor injuries.

The suspect drove away from the area in an unknown direction.

There is no additional information and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone requesting video footage and has information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Omar Luevano, West Hollywood Sheriff's Station at (310) 855-8850. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP, or "P3 Mobile" for the hearing impaired, on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.