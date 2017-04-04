VIDEO: Optometry shop in Anaheim burglarized for third time Local News VIDEO: Optometry shop in Anaheim burglarized for third time An optometry shop burglarized twice this year has been hit a third time. The Precision Vision Optometry shop was broken into by four men wearing hooded sweaters and carrying bags.

In Surveillance video obtained by FOX 11, you can see the men smash through the front door and take thousands of dollars in designer glasses from store shelves.

Anaheim police were called to the shop located on Euclid Street just after 3am. Detectives could be seen collecting evidence and interviewing employees.

Shop owners tell FOX 11 they see five men and two get-away cars in the video.

It's unclear how much in merchandise was stolen from the store.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Anaheim Police Detectives at (714) 765-1900.

