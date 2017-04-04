Federal, State agencies raid Bell Gardens Casino in money laundering case Local News Federal, State agencies raid Bell Gardens Casino in money laundering case FOX 11 was right there with them as dozens of federal agents, search warrant in hand, swarmed the Bicycle Casino in Bell Gardens.

- After months of planning they gathered today under the cover of morning darkness.

By 7:00am they moved in.

The agents all part of the Los Angeles High Intensity Financial Crime Area Task Force, which includes ICE's Homeland Security, the IRS, the California Department of Justice, Bureau of Gambling Control and the US Attorney's office.

The agents working first to evacuate the casino which we were told was full of gamblers who had to cash out first.

Then came the employees. All of them order to leave except for a few managers.

And while the federal warrant was filed under seal - it's contents kept private - sources close to the case tell us the investigation centers around possible money laundering and organized crime.

The goal today not to arrest anyone but to seize financial records from the casino.

Sources say the arrests will come later.

