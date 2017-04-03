Crews battle large fire at South LA commercial building

- A large fire broke out Monday evening at a commercial building in South Los Angeles.

The fire was burning in the ceiling ductwork of the large one-story building, located in the 4000 block of South Compton Avenue.

Firefighters were forced to fight the flames from outside the structure and additional resources were summoned to the scene, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.