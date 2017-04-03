Deputies believe they are closing in on San Pedro teen beating suspects Local News Deputies believe they are closing in on San Pedro teen beating suspects A San Pedro High School athlete is still in the hospital three days after deputies believe gang members attempted to kill him. Deputies said they may be close to making an arrest, having narrowed in on the name of the gang they say was involved.

- A San Pedro High School athlete is still in the hospital three days after deputies believe gang members attempted to kill him. Deputies said Monday they may be close to making an arrest, having narrowed in on the name of the gang they say was involved.

On Friday around midnight, San Pedro High School JV baseball player Evan Jimenez walked a friend home near 2nd and Bandini streets when deputies believe two gang members approached him.

"They asked him which gang he was from, he responded he wasn't in a gang. One of the suspects hit him with a bottle and then they continued to assault until he was left there unconscious," said Sheriff Sgt. Ricky Osburn.

Deputies believe they left the 15-year-old there to die, and that he may have if not for someone who suddenly appeared and took him to the hospital.

"He had multiple fractures in the face. He was on a ventilator and there was a lot of swelling," said Osburn.

It's still unknown who helped him.

"It's a mystery, but you know what, bless them because they saved my nephew," said Evan's aunt Cortney Steinhoff.



Steinhoff said he gets better as each day goes by.

"He isn't speaking yet but he is opening his eyes here and there," said Steinhoff.

The family looks forward to deputies making an arrest. But for now, they are focused on Evan's recovery and grateful for the community's support.

"We're very numb. We're numb at this point. We're having a very difficult time, but it's easier with the love San Pedro has shown us," said Steinhoff.

