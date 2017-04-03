Attorney denounces LAUSD tactics amid sex abuse case Local News Attorney denounces LAUSD tactics amid sex abuse case A recent case of alleged sex abuse involving a LAUSD teacher and a former student has one victim's rights attorney denouncing the district and its legal tactics.

Attorney Luis Carrillo represents a then-16 year old student who was allegedly groped by her teacher and has since suffered depression and anxiety. He charges the district is blaming the victim and ought to be investigated by the Department of Education for using dirty legal tactics.

FOX 11 has reached out to the LAUSD for comment but has not yet received a response.

