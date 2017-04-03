Teen creates 'Lunch Bunch' for teens with social struggles Local News Teen creates 'Lunch Bunch' for teens with social struggles High School can be tough for some kids. There are so many different cliques and if you're not part of one of them, you could be left out in the cold, that is why Thousand Oaks High School student Sean Turner created a program that is all about inclusivity.

Five days a week, these Thousand Oaks High School Students participate in a program called Lunch Bunch. The goal is to help students connect with one another— that way, no one has to sit alone at lunch.

Turner says, “I started this because one of my friends, he committed suicide and I didn’t want other kids to feel that was the way out, the answer. Turner had a good friend in elementary named Jeryd Zaccardo. They lost touch but had recently reconnected. Sean had no idea his friend had been struggling with a painful break up.

Now, Turner dedicates his time to helping others through the peer mentoring program Lunch Bunch. It is designed for kids who many struggling either academically or socially.

The program has grown since it started last October. So far, there are 20 peer mentors who say they love the experience.

Turner says, “My goal is to try to help out as many people as I can.”

