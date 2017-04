Man armed with a knife demanding donuts at shop, shot by officers Local News Man armed with a knife demanding donuts at shop, shot by officers A suspect was wounded Monday in an officer-involved shooting by El Monte police, authorities said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of Garvey Avenue, said Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital, where his vital signs were stable, he said.

No officers were injured during the incident, he said. Authorities did not immediately report what triggered the police shooting.