San Pedro high school baseball player brutally beaten

- A San Pedro High School baseball player is in the intensive care unit after he was beaten and left for dead.

On Thursday night, Evan Jimenez was walking home from a friends house after a baseball game earlier in the day, when he was jumped and beaten by two men, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

The page says, "Evan was hit over the head/face with a Jack Daniels bottle, stepped on, and brutally beaten beyond recognition and left unconscious to die in an alley."

The teen is now in the ICU at Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

There are no suspects at this time.

