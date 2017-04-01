Wild pursuit of carjacking suspect ends with arrest Local News Wild pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash A wild pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Victorville ends with the suspect in the hospital and in custody.

Authorities got a call about a stolen car around 11:30 on Friday night.

During the chase, deputies say the suspect blew through stop lights and stop signs, at times going 50mph.

The trail of sparks seen in the video was the result of a spike strip laid down by deputies.

The suspect was taken into custody after a 9-mile pursuit.

Deputies say the suspect may have been on drugs.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

