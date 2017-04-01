FOX 11 News In Depth: Immigration, earthquakes and Skid Row Local News FOX 11 News In Depth: Immigration, earthquakes and Skid Row This week's edition of FOX 11 News: In Depth takes a look at the ongoing immigration debate; a new earthquake study and earthquake preparedness; and we see how one man is working to help those on LA's Skid Row.

Part 1: In our first segment we hear the story of a woman who was killed in a North Hills accident. The suspect in the accident is a man from Mexico who had been deported multiple times. We also talk with USC immigration law professor, Jean Reisz.

Part 2: In our second segment we introduce you to Andy Bales. Some call him "Reverend Andy," and he's the CEO of LA's Union Rescue Mission and he's dedicated his life to helping the hundreds who occupy the sidewalks of Skid Row.

Part 3: Next, we hear from the co-authors of a study on a new discovery in the Seal Beach area. The find? That a curve in a fault under the area could produce a very large damaging earthquake that could cause the wetlands to drop by 3-feet. The co-authors are Dr. Robert Leeper from Cal State Fullerton and Dr. Kate Sharer from the USGS.

Part 4: Our final segment takes a look at what's needed to have a good earthquake-preparedness kit. We go to Orchard Supply Hardware for answers.